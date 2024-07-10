The State Of Text Rendering 2024 & The Future Of The Stack With Rust

10 July 2024
HarfBuzz text shaping engine lead developer Behdad Esfahbod has written a lengthy blog post covering the state of text rendering in 2024. There's a particular focus on text rendering in the open-source world as well as looking ahead to a text stack that will incorporate more of the Rust programming language.

Behdad Esfahbod has written a very lengthy but technically interesting post around the state of text rendering. There's been advances from the OpenType standard to the advancements in open-source software from HarfBuzz throughout other areas of the stack. With the future Rust migration of the text stack for memory-safe programming, Behdad hopes it will unify font compilation and consumption.

The post also covers the handling of text rendering across various operating systems, web browsers, word processors, and other common software.

Those interested in learning about the 2024 state of text rendering can learn more via Behdad's blog.
