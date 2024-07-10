Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
The State Of Text Rendering 2024 & The Future Of The Stack With Rust
Behdad Esfahbod has written a very lengthy but technically interesting post around the state of text rendering. There's been advances from the OpenType standard to the advancements in open-source software from HarfBuzz throughout other areas of the stack. With the future Rust migration of the text stack for memory-safe programming, Behdad hopes it will unify font compilation and consumption.
The post also covers the handling of text rendering across various operating systems, web browsers, word processors, and other common software.
Those interested in learning about the 2024 state of text rendering can learn more via Behdad's blog.