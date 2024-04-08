KDAB Working On Embedding Servo Web Engine Within Qt

Engineers at the KDAB consulting firm have begun experimenting with embedding the Rust-written Servo web engine inside Qt software using CXX-Qt.

The Servo Rust-based web engine continues being developed by various organizations under the stewardship of the Linux Foundation in its post-Mozilla world. One of the main use-cases sought by Servo currently is making it a viable alternative to the Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) for embedded use within other applications.

While the Qt WebEngine currently makes use of the Chromium browser engine, KDAB has been exploring using Servo within Qt software. Using their CXX-Qt library as a bridge between Rust and C++, Servo is already showing it can be used as an alternative to Chromium for web views within Qt software. In fact, they already have a simple Servo-based Qt browser app running:

Servo web engine within a Qt app


Those interested in learning more about this Servo + Qt effort can do so via the KDAB blog. Their initial CXX-Qt Servo integration code can be found on GitHub.
