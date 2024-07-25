Qt Creator 14 IDE Released With Support For Lua-Based Plugins

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

The Qt Group today released Qt Creator 14 as the newest version of this Qt and C++ focused integrated development environment (IDE) for developers.Qt Creator 14 introduces support for Lua-based plugins as an alternative to C++ plugins currently used by Qt Creator. By going with the Lua scripting language you no longer need to worry about compiling plug-ins for all supported platforms. The Lua-based API for plug-ins is being built up gradually so for right now the Qt Creator 14 Lua API isn't at parity to the C++ capabilities.Qt Creator 14 also adds a new UI for managing plugins via the "Extensions" mode, C++ code model settings and CMake settings are now configurable on a per-project basis, new C++ refactoring actions are supported by the code editor, improved support for QML enums, and the QML language server is the default backend for the QML code model for Qt 6.8+.