Qt Creator 14 IDE Released With Support For Lua-Based Plugins

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 25 July 2024 at 08:35 AM EDT. 8 Comments
QT
The Qt Group today released Qt Creator 14 as the newest version of this Qt and C++ focused integrated development environment (IDE) for developers.

Qt Creator 14 introduces support for Lua-based plugins as an alternative to C++ plugins currently used by Qt Creator. By going with the Lua scripting language you no longer need to worry about compiling plug-ins for all supported platforms. The Lua-based API for plug-ins is being built up gradually so for right now the Qt Creator 14 Lua API isn't at parity to the C++ capabilities.

Qt Creator 14 also adds a new UI for managing plugins via the "Extensions" mode, C++ code model settings and CMake settings are now configurable on a per-project basis, new C++ refactoring actions are supported by the code editor, improved support for QML enums, and the QML language server is the default backend for the QML code model for Qt 6.8+.

Qt Creator screenshot


Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 14 IDE release via Qt.io.
