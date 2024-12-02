Qt 6.8.1 Toolkit Released With 550+ Bug Fixes
Building off the early October release of Qt 6.8 LTS, Qt 6.8.1 is out today with more than 550 fixes collected over the past two months.
Qt 6.8.1 is out today with the release announcement noting "more than 550 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements to the top of the Qt 6.8.0 release."
The Qt 6.8.1 release notes cite a handful of Wayland fixes, various crash fixes within this open-source toolkit, fixing behavioral differences with QSerialPortInfo between Windows and Linux, and a variety of security updates/fixes and other adjustments to this popular cross-platform toolkit.
For Qt commercial users, Qt 6.8.1 also integrates a check for the Qt license to simplify license management for developers and organizations.
Downloads and more details on Qt 6.8.1 via the Qt.io announcement. The next point release as Qt 6.8.2 is expected in January.
7 Comments