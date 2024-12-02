Qt 6.8.1 Toolkit Released With 550+ Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 2 December 2024 at 08:27 AM EST. 7 Comments
QT
Building off the early October release of Qt 6.8 LTS, Qt 6.8.1 is out today with more than 550 fixes collected over the past two months.

Qt 6.8.1 is out today with the release announcement noting "more than 550 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements to the top of the Qt 6.8.0 release."

The Qt 6.8.1 release notes cite a handful of Wayland fixes, various crash fixes within this open-source toolkit, fixing behavioral differences with QSerialPortInfo between Windows and Linux, and a variety of security updates/fixes and other adjustments to this popular cross-platform toolkit.

For Qt commercial users, Qt 6.8.1 also integrates a check for the Qt license to simplify license management for developers and organizations.

Downloads and more details on Qt 6.8.1 via the Qt.io announcement. The next point release as Qt 6.8.2 is expected in January.
7 Comments
Related News
Qt 6.8 LTS Released With XR Module, Lower RAM Usage & Quicker Start Times
Qt Creator 14 IDE Released With Support For Lua-Based Plugins
Qt 6.8 Beta Released With Multi-View Rendering, Better GNOME Wayland Experience
Qt 6.7.1 Released With 400+ Fixes - Including Several Wayland Fixes
KDAB Working On Embedding Servo Web Engine Within Qt
Qt Creator 13 Released For Enhancing Qt/C++ Development
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging