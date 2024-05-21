Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Qt 6.7.1 Released With 400+ Fixes - Including Several Wayland Fixes
Qt 6.7.1 ships more than 400 bug fixes as well as two security fixes affecting Qtbase and QtNetworkAuth. There are also updates to the bundled libpng, SQLite, libwebp, and other libraries.
When it comes to the bug fixes in Qt 6.7.1, they are scattered all about with none of the fixes being particularly noteworthy when scanning over the release notes. Noteworthy to some will be the Wayland fixes that include fixing poor hinting with fractional scaling on Wayland, gestures not being delivered to the correct top level widget, QtWayland caching the clipboard contents, and other Wayland-specific problems are now addressed. There are also a few Qt fixes for Vulkan on Android.
More details on today's Qt 6.7.1 open-source toolkit release via the Qt blog.