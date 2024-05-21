Qt 6.7.1 Released With 400+ Fixes - Including Several Wayland Fixes

21 May 2024
The Qt Company today released Qt 6.7.1 as the first point release for the cross-platform Qt 6.7.1 toolkit. Since releasing Qt 6.7 just under two months ago, they have fixed more than 400 bugs.

Qt 6.7.1 ships more than 400 bug fixes as well as two security fixes affecting Qtbase and QtNetworkAuth. There are also updates to the bundled libpng, SQLite, libwebp, and other libraries.

When it comes to the bug fixes in Qt 6.7.1, they are scattered all about with none of the fixes being particularly noteworthy when scanning over the release notes. Noteworthy to some will be the Wayland fixes that include fixing poor hinting with fractional scaling on Wayland, gestures not being delivered to the correct top level widget, QtWayland caching the clipboard contents, and other Wayland-specific problems are now addressed. There are also a few Qt fixes for Vulkan on Android.

More details on today's Qt 6.7.1 open-source toolkit release via the Qt blog.
