Qt 6.8 Beta Released With Multi-View Rendering, Better GNOME Wayland Experience

The first beta release of the Qt 6.8 toolkit is now available for testing with many new features.

Qt 6.8 Beta 1 is out this morning as the newest version of this toolkit. Qt 6.8 is working its way toward a stable release in late September while over the next two months will be three more betas followed by a release candidate in mid-September. Some of the Qt 6.8 feature highlights include:

- Qt on Wayland/Linux has a new window decoration style that is used on GNOME and offers similar styling to it.

- Qt on Wayland now uses the new xdg-dialog-v1 protocol along with various other Wayland enhancements.

- The Qt Graphs module is no longer considered a tech preview feature but is now fully supported.

- The Qt GRPC module has also graduated from its tech preview phase.

- The Qt GUI module now has full multi-view rendering support within the QRhi interface. Multi-view is also working with Vulkan 1.1 implementations -- lower than their previous Vulkan 1.2 requirement.

- Qt Network's QDnsLookup has added support to send DNS over TLS as well as support for TLS Association Records.

- Qt Quick has made all items and materials compatible with multi-view rendering, support for automatically performing multi-sample resolve, and other additions.

- Qt Quick 3D is shipping a tech preview of XR support for HMDs supporting OpenXR and the Apple Vision Pro headset.

- Improved shadow rendering with Qt Quick 3D for better quality.

- Qt Quick VectorImage allows for rendering vector graphics directly using Qt Quick with hardware acceleration and no pre-rasterization. Currently a static subset of the SVG Tiny 1.2 profile is supported.

More details on today's Qt 6.8 Beta 1 release via the Qt.io blog.
