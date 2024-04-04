Qt Creator 13 Released For Enhancing Qt/C++ Development

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 4 April 2024
Following the release of the Qt 6.7 toolkit earlier this week, released today is the Qt Creator 13 integrated development environment. Qt Creator is the Qt/C++ tailored IDE aimed to help accelerate developer productivity with tight Qt integration and supporting a variety of features.

Qt Creator 13 ships with both offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, an improved docking UI is featured as part of Qt Creator 13, the IDE's Welcome mode has been enhanced, there is partial support for Apple iOS 17 devices, and there is initial support for the Qt Application Manager. Qt Creator 13 allows for creating, building, deploying, running, and debugging applications for devices making use of the Qt Application Manager with Qt6 and when using the CMake build system.

Qt Creator 13 also now supports setting up language servers for YAML, JSON, and Bash using NPM.

Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 13 integrated development environment via Qt.io.
