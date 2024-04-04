Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Qt Creator 13 Released For Enhancing Qt/C++ Development
Qt Creator 13 ships with both offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, an improved docking UI is featured as part of Qt Creator 13, the IDE's Welcome mode has been enhanced, there is partial support for Apple iOS 17 devices, and there is initial support for the Qt Application Manager. Qt Creator 13 allows for creating, building, deploying, running, and debugging applications for devices making use of the Qt Application Manager with Qt6 and when using the CMake build system.
Qt Creator 13 also now supports setting up language servers for YAML, JSON, and Bash using NPM.
Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 13 integrated development environment via Qt.io.