Qt 6.7 Released With Many Improvements For This Cross-Platform Toolkit
Qt 6.7 brings many new features for this widely-used toolkit including:
- Support preparations for C++20.
- The Qt Graphs module has seen many improvements for 3D graphics as well as technology preview support for creating 2D graphs.
- The Qt GUI Module QFont has new APIs to work with Variable Fonts.
- QNetworkRequestFactory is in technology preview form as a convenience class for creating network requests. There is also QRestAccessManager and QRestReply as new technology preview classes in Qt Network for RESTful use cases.
- Numerous Qt Quick additions.
- The Qt SVG module added support for some elements of the SVG 1.1 standard.
- Qt 6.7 on Windows has added a Windows 11 style.
- Qt 6.7 on Wayland now has a QNativeInterface::QWaylandScreen to access the underlying Wayland object of a QScreen.
- Qt on WebAssembly has support for drag-and-drop. OpenGL ES 3 and WebGL2 is also now the default for Qt on WebAssembly.
More details on the many changes and new features with the Qt 6.7 toolkit via the Qt.io blog and the Qt documentation.