Qt Creator 13 Beta Brings Improved Docking UI, Qt App Manager Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 15 February 2024 at 08:58 AM EST. 1 Comment

The Qt Creator 13 Beta is now available for testing for this Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment (IDE) that also supports a growing number of other programming languages too.Qt Creator 13 has an improved docking user interface, support for creating / building / deploying / running / debugging apps for devices using the Qt Application Manager, partial support for Apple iOS 17 devices, and support for setting up language servers for YAML / JSON / Bash via Npm. The Qt Application Manager (appman) is a headless daemon that acts as a compositing window manager.

Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 13 Beta via the Qt.io blog