Meta Releases IGL 1.0 As Intermediate Graphics Library Built Atop Vulkan & OpenGL
This low-level, low-overhead graphics library that has been used across VR headsets, Android devices, desktops, and more is out with its first official version. The project self-describes itself as:
"Intermediate Graphics Library (IGL) is a cross-platform library that commands the GPU. It encapsulates common GPU functionality with a low-level cross-platform interface. IGL is designed to support multiple backends implemented on top of various graphics APIs (e.g. OpenGL, Metal and Vulkan) with a common interface."
IGL 1.0 in turn can target Apple Metal 2+, OpenGL 2.x, OpenGL 3.1+, OpenGL ES 2.0+, Vulkan 1.1, and WebGL 2.0. Windows, Android, Apple iOS, macOS, WebAssembly, and Linux are currently supported OS targets.
Here are some example renders shown by the project with IGL 1.0:
Downloads and more details on IGL 1.0 via GitHub.