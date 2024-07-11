Meta Releases IGL 1.0 As Intermediate Graphics Library Built Atop Vulkan & OpenGL

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 July 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT. 9 Comments
One year ago Meta released IGL as the Intermediate Graphics Library as a cross-platform, low-level graphics interface built atop native graphics APIs like OpenGL, Vulkam, and Metal. This MIT-licensed library has seen its first tagged version in the form of IGL 1.0.

This low-level, low-overhead graphics library that has been used across VR headsets, Android devices, desktops, and more is out with its first official version. The project self-describes itself as:
"Intermediate Graphics Library (IGL) is a cross-platform library that commands the GPU. It encapsulates common GPU functionality with a low-level cross-platform interface. IGL is designed to support multiple backends implemented on top of various graphics APIs (e.g. OpenGL, Metal and Vulkan) with a common interface."

IGL 1.0 in turn can target Apple Metal 2+, OpenGL 2.x, OpenGL 3.1+, OpenGL ES 2.0+, Vulkan 1.1, and WebGL 2.0. Windows, Android, Apple iOS, macOS, WebAssembly, and Linux are currently supported OS targets.

IGL logo


Here are some example renders shown by the project with IGL 1.0:

IGL screenshots


Downloads and more details on IGL 1.0 via GitHub.
