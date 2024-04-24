Red Hat Releases DNF 4.20 In Preparation For DNF5

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 24 April 2024 at 08:55 AM EDT.
DNF 4.20 was released this morning by Red Hat as a stepping stone toward the upcoming DNF5 package manager.

DNF 4.20 brings various DNF5 preparations and fixes:
- Prepare man pages for switch to dnf5 as the default package manager
- Do not add user site-packages directory to sys.path (RHEL-26646
- Remove --duplicates and --oldinstallonly exit with 0 when nothing to remove (RHEL-6424)
- repoquery: Fix loading filelists when -f is used (RhBug:2276012)
- Prepare for switch of dnf5 in Rawhide

Now that Fedora 40 is out, Fedora 41 is aiming to switch to DNF5 by default after failing to make it for Fedora 39.

DNF logo


DNF5 has a reduced footprint compared to the existing DNF, better performance thanks to changes like concurrently downloading repository metadata, package query operations are also much faster, and a more unified user experience.

Those wishing to download DNF 4.20 from source can find it via rpm-software-management/dnf on GitHub.
