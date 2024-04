Red Hat Releases DNF 4.20 In Preparation For DNF5

- Prepare man pages for switch to dnf5 as the default package manager

- Do not add user site-packages directory to sys.path (RHEL-26646

- Remove --duplicates and --oldinstallonly exit with 0 when nothing to remove (RHEL-6424)

- repoquery: Fix loading filelists when -f is used (RhBug:2276012)

- Prepare for switch of dnf5 in Rawhide

DNF 4.20 was released this morning by Red Hat as a stepping stone toward the upcoming DNF5 package manager.DNF 4.20 brings various DNF5 preparations and fixes:Now that Fedora 40 is out, Fedora 41 is aiming to switch to DNF5 by default after failing to make it for Fedora 39

DNF5 has a reduced footprint compared to the existing DNF, better performance thanks to changes like concurrently downloading repository metadata, package query operations are also much faster, and a more unified user experience.Those wishing to download DNF 4.20 from source can find it via rpm-software-management/dnf on GitHub.