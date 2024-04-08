FESCo Approves The Fedora 41 Switch To DNF5

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 8 April 2024 at 08:00 PM EDT. 11 Comments
FEDORA
Following the plans going back to 2022 for Fedora 39 to use DNF5 but last summer deemed weren't ready and then delayed DNF5 to Fedora 41 due to the RHEL10 branching from Fedora 40, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has now given their sign-off for the updated package manager in F41.

As noted last month, preparations were being made for trying to switch to the DNF5 package manager with Fedora 41 due out in October. At today's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, they have approved of this feature for the next Fedora (41) cycle.

Per the ticket, the change proposal is officially approved with five in favor and two against. Barring any technical issues coming up in the months ahead around DNF5, this updated package manager will be powering Fedora 41's package management needs.

DNF logo


DNF5 has feature parity to the existing DNF package manager, will provide the default "dnf" command, and brings with it a reduced footprint, better performance, and lowered maintenance costs. DNF5 also seeks to unify the user experience between the different DNF/Yum/MicroDNF commands. More details on the DNF5 benefits via the Fedora Wiki.
11 Comments
Related News
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
Fedora 41 Will Try Again To Switch To DNF5 Package Manager
Fedora 40 Beta Released With GNOME 46 & KDE Plasma 6.0 On Wayland Desktops
Fedora Linux 40 Beta Cleared For Release Next Week
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
Fedora Workstation's Anaconda Web UI Installer Delayed To Fedora 41
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD Says They'll Be Open-Sourcing More Of Their GPU Software Stack & Hardware Docs