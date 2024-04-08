Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FESCo Approves The Fedora 41 Switch To DNF5
As noted last month, preparations were being made for trying to switch to the DNF5 package manager with Fedora 41 due out in October. At today's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, they have approved of this feature for the next Fedora (41) cycle.
Per the ticket, the change proposal is officially approved with five in favor and two against. Barring any technical issues coming up in the months ahead around DNF5, this updated package manager will be powering Fedora 41's package management needs.
DNF5 has feature parity to the existing DNF package manager, will provide the default "dnf" command, and brings with it a reduced footprint, better performance, and lowered maintenance costs. DNF5 also seeks to unify the user experience between the different DNF/Yum/MicroDNF commands. More details on the DNF5 benefits via the Fedora Wiki.