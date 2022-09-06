Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 6 September 2022 at 03:04 PM EDT. 4 Comments
FEDORA --
With Fedora 39 next spring it will likely replace DNF, libdnf, and dnf-automatic with the new DNF5 packaging tool and libdnf5 support library. DNF5 should improve the user experience and deliver better performance for dealing with software management on Fedora Linux.

The change proposal still needs to be signed off on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo), but given Red Hat's involvement with DNF(5), this will presumably be okay'ed and hopefully all buttoned up in time for completion during the Fedora 39 cycle. The change proposal sums things up as:
The new DNF5 will provide a significant improvement in user experiences and performance. The replacement is the second step in upgrade of Fedora Software Management stack. Without the change there will be multiple software management tool (DNF5, old Microdnf, PackageKit, and DNF) based on different libraries (libdnf, libdnf5), providing a different behavior, and not sharing a history. We can also expect that DNF will have only limited support from upstream. The DNF5 development was announced on Fedora-Devel list in 2020.

DNF5 does away with the Python code to yield a smaller system, faster performance, and to replace the existing DNF and microdnf tooling. DNF5 also unifies the software management stack behavior, introduces a new daemon as an alternative to PackageKit for RPMs, and should perform much better. Faster performance can be expected around querying of repositories, advisory operations, RPM queries, and metadata sharing.


Those wishing to learn more about the tentative plans for DNF5 in Fedora 39 can see the change proposal on the Fedora Wiki as an exciting innovation to look forward to in 2023.
4 Comments
Related News
Fedora 37 Cleared To Ship Experimental Web UI Based Installer
Fedora's Robotics, Games & Security Spins At Risk Of Being Dropped
The Fedora Linux Rawhide Kernel Is Becoming Too Slow With Its Many Debug Options
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Fedora 37 Planning For Binutils 2.38, GNU C Library 2.36
Fedora 37 Looks To Better Manage Its 175MB+ Of Linux Firmware Blobs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Canonical Continues Snap'ing Up Linux Gaming For Ubuntu
Ubuntu Unity Becoming An Official Flavor With 22.10 Release
It's Past Time To Stop Using egrep & fgrep Commands, Per GNU grep 3.8
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported
Steam On Linux Marketshare Crawls Up To 1.27% For August 2022