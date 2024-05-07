Red Hat Announces RHEL AI

Red Hat Summit 2024 is underway in Denver, Colorado... Given the times, artificial intelligence (AI) is taking a heavy presence at the event with Red Hat announcing today RHEL AI.

Red Hat announced the developer preview today of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI). RHEL AI is explained as:
"Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), a foundation model platform to seamlessly develop, test and run best-of-breed, open source Granite generative AI models to power enterprise applications. RHEL AI is based on the InstructLab open source project and combines open source-licensed Granite large language models from IBM Research and InstructLab model alignment tools, based on the LAB (Large-scale Alignment for chatBots) methodology, in an optimized, bootable RHEL image to simplify server deployments.

The main objective of RHEL AI and the InstructLab project is to empower domain experts to contribute directly to Large Language Models with knowledge and skills. This allows domain experts to more efficiently build AI-infused applications (such as chatbots).
...
At general availability (GA), Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI Subscriptions will include enterprise support, a complete product life cycle starting with the Granite 7B model and software, and IP indemnification by Red Hat."

More details on RHEL AI via today's press release and the new RHEL AI product page.

RHEL AI


Red Hat's also been blogging more about the AI hype today for the annual Red Hat event.
