Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 2 June 2023 at 08:59 AM EDT. 25 Comments
RED HAT
Red Hat has decided they will be doing less work on desktop applications and will stop shipping LibreOffice as part of a future Red Hat Enterprise Linux release (presumably RHEL10). This is also limiting Red Hat's engagement in working on LibreOffice packaging for Fedora while the hope is that the Flatpak'ed LibreOffice will fill the void.

Prominent Red Hat employee and GNOME developer Matthias Clasen shared that the LibreOffice RPMs have been orphaned and the decision to stop shipping LibreOffice in RHEL in the future and in term limiting the scope of their contributions to Fedora.

Red Hat's Display Systems team has been working on Wayland improvements, HDR support on the Linux desktop, and other key work to benefit workstation users. However, the "tradeoff" to focusing on that is they will be pivoting away from less desktop application work and "cease shipping LibreOffice as part of RHEL starting in a future RHE version. This also limits our ability to maintain it in future versions of Fedora."

LibreOffice on Fedora


Clasen went on to note that they will still maintain LibreOffice in RHEL 7/8/9 with necessary security fixes for the lifetime of those releases. They will also be working to upstream some improvements to LibreOffice to see that it works better as a Flatpak.

Any community contributor to Fedora can step-up to maintain the LibreOffice RPMs if so desired, but it's a big undertaking given the size of the Microsoft Office competitor and the number of dependencies. Ultimately they are putting LibreOffice in the Flatpak basket as the way to leverage this open-source office suite moving forward.

More details on this Fedora devel list thread.
25 Comments
Related News
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
Fedora's New Web-Based Installer UI Is Shaping Up Nicely
Red Hat's Display/HDR Hackfest Scheduled For April
RPM Lands Support For x86_64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Caps Off A Busy 2022
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Intel Arc Graphics A750/A770 Quick Linux Competition With The Radeon RX 7600
Linux Patches Improve VM Guest Performance When The Host Encounters Memory Pressure
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver