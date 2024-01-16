GCC Rust Compiler "gccrs" Sees ~900 New Patches Upstreamed For GCC 14

Merged this afternoon to GCC Git ahead of the upcoming GCC 14.1 stable release is a big update to the GCC Rust "gccrs" compiler front-end.Nearly 900 patches were pushed out to GCC Git mainline today for syncing the gccrs upstream state against their development repository. These patches implement more Rust programming language functionality into gccrs, lots of code clean-ups / refactoring, and more. This includes ongoing work for supporting the Rust borrow checker in gccrs based on Polonius and other key features as well as a new error code framework.

It's a big effort and their biggest sync from their development repository in a while. See GCC Git for all the new patches. For those interested the GCC Front-End For Rust GitHub continues to publish monthly status reports around the ongoing efforts for this in-development Rust front-end. Gccrs was initially merged for GCC 13 while it remains in an experimental state with still bringing up this compiler and key features like the borrow checker before it will really be a viable alternative to the LLVM-based rustc official Rust compiler.The GCC 14.1 stable release with the latest gccrs bits and other new compiler features should be out in the usual March~April timeframe.