AMD Zen 5 "Znver5" CPU Enablement Merged For GCC 14

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 18 March 2024 at 06:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
AMD
Back in February AMD posted GCC compiler enablement support for Zen 5 with the new "znver5" target ahead of launch. Since then it's been rather quiet and nervous not seeing this support merged ahead of the upcoming GCC 14 stable release, but this morning it's finally happened: the AMD Zen 5 processor enablement has been merged to GCC Git in time for the GCC 14.1 stable release that will be out in the coming weeks.

It was great seeing AMD getting their Zen 5 processor enablement upstreamed ahead of any Ryzen or EPYC product launches and being able to do so in time for the annual major GNU Compiler Collection feature release. As mentioned in February's article, the compiler patch confirms Zen 5 as adding AVXVNNI, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B, AVX512VP2INTERSECT, and PREFETCHI instructions on top of the Zen 4 processor capabilities.

More background information in that earlier article. The news today is the patch being accepted into the upstream GCC compiler code-base in time for the GCC 14 stable release.

AMD Znver5 GCC patch merged


This commit has the initial -march=znver5 support ready to go ahead of AMD Zen 5 processors shipping in the coming months. For now the Znver5 support carries over the Zen 4 cost table while AMD will provide any further tuning and further optimizations in follow-up patches.
