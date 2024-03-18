Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Zen 5 "Znver5" CPU Enablement Merged For GCC 14
It was great seeing AMD getting their Zen 5 processor enablement upstreamed ahead of any Ryzen or EPYC product launches and being able to do so in time for the annual major GNU Compiler Collection feature release. As mentioned in February's article, the compiler patch confirms Zen 5 as adding AVXVNNI, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B, AVX512VP2INTERSECT, and PREFETCHI instructions on top of the Zen 4 processor capabilities.
More background information in that earlier article. The news today is the patch being accepted into the upstream GCC compiler code-base in time for the GCC 14 stable release.
This commit has the initial -march=znver5 support ready to go ahead of AMD Zen 5 processors shipping in the coming months. For now the Znver5 support carries over the Zen 4 cost table while AMD will provide any further tuning and further optimizations in follow-up patches.