GCC 14 Lands Working Support For AMD RDNA2 & RDNA3 GPU Offloading

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 January 2024 at 04:27 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
As a follow-up to last week's article around the GCC compiler seeing patches for AMD RDNA3 GPU support so that it's "working for most purposes", that code has now been merged and it's also been confirmed to also bring the RDNA2 support up to a working state.

The GCC 14.1 stable compiler release due out in the coming months will now have initial working support for both AMD RDNA2 (GFX10.3) and RDNA3 (GFX11) graphics processors. This is intended for OpenMP and OpenACC offloading to the GPUs.

Radeon RDNA2 and RDNA3 cards


This commit brings the RDNA2 and RDNA3 support in order for OpenMP/OpenACC device offloading. Of the consumer discrete RDNA2 graphics cards are the Radeon RX 6000 series while the latest-generation RDNA3 consumer GPUs currently make up the Radeon RX 7000 series.

It's also interesting to note this work is coming out of the consulting firm BayLibre from a recently-formed Compiler Services group. Former Mentor Graphics / Siemens compiler engineers are now working on compiler tech at BayLibre around OpenACC, OpenMP, and device offloading.

AMD for their official OpenMP device offloading is focused on LLVM/Clang where they maintain the "AOMP" downstream compiler. They also officially maintain the upstream AMDGPU LLVM back-end that is not only used for compute but also by the likes of AMDVLK, RadeonSI, and other uses for their shader compiler.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 Brings Gang Submit, Faster Ray-Tracing Pipeline Compilation
GCC 14 Compiler Might Have AMD RDNA3 GPU Support "Working For Most Purposes"
AMD's Advanced Media Framework Adds Pro Vulkan & Experimental RADV Support
Linux Can Now Engage GFXOFF When Running ROCm Compute Apps On RDNA3 GPUs
Fedora 40 Looks To Ship AMD ROCm 6 For End-To-End Open-Source GPU Acceleration
RADV Driver Lands "Highly Experimental" Transfer Queue Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements