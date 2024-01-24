GCC 14 Compiler Might Have AMD RDNA3 GPU Support "Working For Most Purposes"

RADEON
Earlier this month the GCC 14 compiler landed initial support for AMD RDNA3 "GFX11" graphics processors as part of the GNU Compiler Collection's OpenMP device offloading support for GPU compute. That initial support was rather basic but a follow-up patch has the possibility of making the RDNA3 (GFX11) support "working for most purposes" and will hopefully still be merged in time for the GCC 14.1 stable release.

Andrew Stubbs of BayLibre posted a patch today for improving the AMD GFX1100 support in GCC. Stubbs explained:
"This is enough to get gfx1100 working for most purposes, on top of the patch that Tobias committed a week or so ago; there are still some test failures to investigate, and probably some tuning to do.

It might also get gfx1030 working too. @Richi, could you test it, please?"

So with this pending patch is hopefully enough to make AMD RDNA3 graphics card support in decent shape for GCC 14. The patch is planning to be committed once testing results are back. In addition to the Radeon RX 7000 series (RDNA3), it may also end up getting RDNA2 (GFX10.3) support of the Radeon RX 6000 series in working order too.

Radeon RX 7000 series RDNA3 GPUs


So it's good news for those wanting to use the GCC compiler for OpenMP device offloading to the newest Radeon GPUs. AMD's primary focus continues to be with their AMDGPU LLVM back-end and that is also where most of the industry interest is, but in any event great seeing these improvements continue to come into the GCC compiler.

The GCC 14.1 stable compiler release should be out in March~April with all of the interesting open-source compiler improvements merged over the past year.
