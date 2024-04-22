Linux AMDGPU Control Application Adds vBIOS Dumping, Fan Control Hysteresis

LACT 0.5.4 is out as the open-source and independently developed "Linux AMDGPU Control Application" for this community AMD Linux graphics driver control panel option given the lack of any official Radeon GUI management solution from AMD.LACT continues progressing as this Rust-based GUI control panel for Radeon graphics cards on the AMDGPU kernel driver. LACT allows for GPU overclocking, power and thermal monitoring, fan curve control, power state configurations, and other features that are available with the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver but not exposed by AMD in any official graphical user interface. With LACT 0.5.4, yet more features have been wired up.LACT 0.5.4 adds historical charts to show clocks / thermal / power usage over time, new fan control hystereis options, vBIOS dumping support for saving to a file, and automatic configuration file reloading. Plus some hardware handling fixes and other usability work. The new fan settings for custom fan curves are a spindown delay and speed change threshold.

Downloads both in source code form as well as Arch / Debian / Ubuntu / Fedora / openSUSE binaries are available from GitHub along with the full change-log.