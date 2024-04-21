AMD Posts RDNA3+ Firmware Files For Linux Users

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

This weekend AMD upstreamed a number of new AMDGPU firmware files into the linux-firmware.git repository that serves as a basis for all of the binary firmware/microcode files used by the Linux kernel drivers. This big set of new AMDGPU firmware files is likely for the upcoming RDNA 3.5 / "RDNA3 refresh" / RDNA3+ as it appears will be called updated RDNA3 graphics for upcoming AMD Ryzen SoCs.Hitting the linux-firmware.git upstream tree were new firmware files for the GC 11.5, PSP 14.0.0, SDMA 6.1.0, UMSCH 4.0.0, VCN 4.0.5, VPE 6.1.0, and DMCUB 3.5 IP blocks. These individual IP blocks have been brought up individually within the AMDGPU Linux kernel open-source driver over the past number of months as covered in numerous Phoronix articles at this point.

While the AMD graphics intellectual property blocks are versioned independently and can be re-used by different products, all of these firmware files being submitted at the same time point to these versions likely being tied together for the same upcoming product(s). With GC 11.5 (GFX11.5) being part of the new batch of firmware files, this firmware upstreaming is likely all for the RDNA3+ / RDNA 3.5 refresh parts.