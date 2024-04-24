Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Radeon GPU Profiler 2.1 Adds Radeon GPU Analyzer Interoperability
The Radeon GPU Profiler is AMD's low-level optimization tool for helping to enhance the performance of GPU workloads on Radeon hardware. While catering to AMD's Radeon Software drivers, Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver has added Radeon GPU Profiler support (including to help with Vulkan ray-tracing with RGP) and RadeonSI support too.
With today's Radeon GPU Profiler 2.1 release, there is Radeon GPU Analyzer interoperability so that binary pipelines being dealt with Radeon GPU Profiler can be automatically loaded into a new instance of the Radeon GPU Analyzer for analysis.
The Radeon GPU Profiler 2.1 release also has some UI enhancements, improved latency visualization, and various fixes. The Radeon GPU Profiler for Windows and Linux can be downloaded from GitHub. More details on the RGP 2.1 release can also be found via an announcement on GPUOpen.com.