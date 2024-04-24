Radeon GPU Profiler 2.1 Adds Radeon GPU Analyzer Interoperability

24 April 2024
AMD's GPUOpen team today released the Radeon GPU Profiler 2.1 software that now sports interoperability with the Radeon GPU Analyzer.

The Radeon GPU Profiler is AMD's low-level optimization tool for helping to enhance the performance of GPU workloads on Radeon hardware. While catering to AMD's Radeon Software drivers, Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver has added Radeon GPU Profiler support (including to help with Vulkan ray-tracing with RGP) and RadeonSI support too.

With today's Radeon GPU Profiler 2.1 release, there is Radeon GPU Analyzer interoperability so that binary pipelines being dealt with Radeon GPU Profiler can be automatically loaded into a new instance of the Radeon GPU Analyzer for analysis.

The Radeon GPU Profiler 2.1 release also has some UI enhancements, improved latency visualization, and various fixes. The Radeon GPU Profiler for Windows and Linux can be downloaded from GitHub. More details on the RGP 2.1 release can also be found via an announcement on GPUOpen.com.
