RADV Ray-Tracing Now Works With AMD's Radeon GPU Profiler
Thanks to Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's open-source Linux graphics driver team, the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" now works with the AMD/GPUOpen Radeon GPU Profiler.
Going back to 2020 the Mesa RADV driver added support for the Radeon GPU Profiler so that this open-source driver would be compatible with this AMD GPUOpen developer utility for helping to profile/analyze Radeon graphics performance. The Radeon GPU Profiler (RGP), of course, was designed by AMD to work with their official Radeon Software drivers on Windows and Linux.
The RADV integration for RGP hasn't worked with ray-tracing (RT) shaders but now that limitation has been addressed. Samuel Pitoiset's work to support RADV RT with RGP has been merged today so Vulkan ray-traced workloads running on this popular driver can now be successfully profiled with the Radeon GPU Profiler.
Samuel's testing with RADV RT RGP support was done using the Quale II RTX game.
Add A Comment