GCC 14 Now Honors The -std=c23 & -std=gnu23 Compiler Options For C23
While the next revision of the C standard won't see its formal publishing until the 2024 calendar year, the ISO C standards committee already decided on keeping "C23" as the informal name for this next major C update. As such, with today's GCC 14 Git the -std=c23 compiler option for targeting C23 is now honored along with -std=gnu23 for the GNU dialect of C23.
The GNU Compiler Collection has long been working on the new features of C23 and it's been available to date using the "-std=c2x" target. Now the -std=c2x is a deprecated alias with -std=c23 being added now to GCC. The GCC 14 support for C23 isn't fully complete and still considered experimental but overall in good enough shape and now that it's been determined C23 will in fact be the informal name and not C24, they are comfortable in making the change for GCC 14.
This commit added -std=c23 along with -std=gnu23 and -Wc11-c23-compat options. GCC 14 feature development is ending this month while the stable GCC 14.1 release won't be out until the early months of 2024.
C23 has been in development for several years with a number of new standard library functions, #elifdef and #elifndef preprocessor directives are now mandated similar to C++23, true and false keywords, standardization of the typeof() operator, zero initialization with {}, unnamed parameters in function definitions, C++ compatibility improvements, the constexpr and nullptr keywords, and bit-precise integer types, among other additions.
LLVM Clang meanwhile added -std=c23 back in August.
