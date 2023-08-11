Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
LLVM Clang Now Supports -std=c23
Merged to LLVM Git yesterday for what will be Clang 18 is honoring the -std=c23 and -std=gnu23 options. The existing -std=c2x and -std=gnux2x options will continue to work with the Clang compiler. Now that this next C revision was finalized at the June 2023 WG14 meeting and that the informal name of the standard will be C23 regardless of the year ISO publishes it, LLVM developers are fine with calling it "C23" now.
The Clang status page shows many of the C23 features already being in place for this open-source C compiler while some feature work does remain.
The already-branched LLVM Clang 17 is due for release in September while LLVM Clang 18 should debut as stable around next March, shortly before the release of the GCC 14.1 compiler. Hopefully for Clang 18 we'll see the C23 support ironed out.