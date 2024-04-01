Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNOME Working To Make Key Rack A Viable Password Manager, Better Printing For Flatpaks
A new undertaking as part of the GNOME Sovereign Tech Fund is to make Key Rack a viable password manager for the GNOME desktop.
Key Rack is a GTK-based app for viewing and editing keys whether they be passwords or tokens that are stored by applications. GNOME Key Rack can also work with Flatpak secrets and system-wide secrets. Key Rack is still in its early stages but with the GNOME STF funding will hopefully evolve into a viable password manager for the GNOME desktop.
The GNOME Sovereign Tech Fund work is also resulting in more progress on the global shortcuts portal support, various accessibility enhancements are ongoing, and there is now better printing support in Flatpak / portals. The better printing support has landed within xdg-desktop-portal, xdg-desktop-portal-gnome, and xdg-desktop-portal-gtk. There's also a Dbus service that's been submitted to upstream systemd for systemd sysupdate.
For these GNOME improvements that came together in recent days, see This Week in GNOME for all the details.