GNOME Working To Make Key Rack A Viable Password Manager, Better Printing For Flatpaks

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 April 2024 at 08:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
This Week in GNOME is out with its latest issue that outlines ongoing exciting work to the desktop thanks to the additional funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund plus a variety of other ongoing desktop/app enhancements.

A new undertaking as part of the GNOME Sovereign Tech Fund is to make Key Rack a viable password manager for the GNOME desktop.

GNOME Key Rack


Key Rack is a GTK-based app for viewing and editing keys whether they be passwords or tokens that are stored by applications. GNOME Key Rack can also work with Flatpak secrets and system-wide secrets. Key Rack is still in its early stages but with the GNOME STF funding will hopefully evolve into a viable password manager for the GNOME desktop.

The GNOME Sovereign Tech Fund work is also resulting in more progress on the global shortcuts portal support, various accessibility enhancements are ongoing, and there is now better printing support in Flatpak / portals. The better printing support has landed within xdg-desktop-portal, xdg-desktop-portal-gnome, and xdg-desktop-portal-gtk. There's also a Dbus service that's been submitted to upstream systemd for systemd sysupdate.

For these GNOME improvements that came together in recent days, see This Week in GNOME for all the details.
