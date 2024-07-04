Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNOME's Key Rack & Phosh Mobile Wayland Shell See New Releases
First up, Key Rack 0.4 has been released. Key Rack 0.4 brings improvements from the Sovereign Tech Fund driven work around a overhauled UI, viewing all host keyrings, changing passwords of keyrings, and other improvements. Key Rack is ultimately working to replace GNOME's Seahorse.
Another notable highlight for the week is that WebKit can now be profiled using Sysprof on Linux, including the WebKitGTK code. Georges Stavracas notes that this will hopefully lead to more performance improvements for this web rendering code that is widely used.
The Phosh 0.40 Wayland shell for mobile devices was released with an optional dark style for mobile data quick toggles, suspend support from the lock screen, and other changes. Phosh is looking quite nice per their latest screenshots from This Week in GNOME:
More details on this week's GNOME changes via This Week in GNOME.