GNOME's Key Rack & Phosh Mobile Wayland Shell See New Releases

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 July 2024 at 06:31 AM EDT. 10 Comments
GNOME
This Week in GNOME is out with their newest issue to detail changes made by various GNOME components over the first few days of July.

First up, Key Rack 0.4 has been released. Key Rack 0.4 brings improvements from the Sovereign Tech Fund driven work around a overhauled UI, viewing all host keyrings, changing passwords of keyrings, and other improvements. Key Rack is ultimately working to replace GNOME's Seahorse.

Another notable highlight for the week is that WebKit can now be profiled using Sysprof on Linux, including the WebKitGTK code. Georges Stavracas notes that this will hopefully lead to more performance improvements for this web rendering code that is widely used.

The Phosh 0.40 Wayland shell for mobile devices was released with an optional dark style for mobile data quick toggles, suspend support from the lock screen, and other changes. Phosh is looking quite nice per their latest screenshots from This Week in GNOME:

Phosh screenshot


More details on this week's GNOME changes via This Week in GNOME.
10 Comments
Related News
GNOME Shell & Mutter See "47.alpha" Releases With Many Big Changes
GNOME Ends Out June With New Libadwaita Addition, Optional Building Without X11
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
GNOME Seeing Much Work On Their "Setup" OEM Style Installer, Key Rack & oo7
GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47
GNOME Merges Wayland DRM Lease Protocol For Better VR Handling
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
Fedora 41 Looks To Finally Say Goodbye To Python 2.7