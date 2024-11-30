Resources System Monitoring App For GNOME Now Displays NPU Usage

As an alternative to the GNOME System Monitor application for system monitoring, Resources has been in development as a currently unofficial, GNOME-aligned resource/hardware monitoring application written in the Rust programming language. Resources v1.7 was released on Friday and now has the ability to monitor NPU usage and other enhancements.The GTK4-based Resources monitoring application is now capable of monitoring neural processing unit (NPU) usage, similar to what has been offered within Microsoft Windows 11 for NPU monitoring. The NPU support for Resources stems from this several month old feature request for the program.

Trying out the new Resources v1.7 release from the Flatpak version on Flathub, indeed, NPU usage monitoring is working for the NPU within my Intel Core Ultra "Lunar Lake" laptop. This NPU monitoring is something that isn't yet common to Linux desktop system/sensor monitoring apps.

The Resources v1.7 release also now displays swap usage in the Apps and Processes view, adds temperature graphics, and now factors in compute usage when showing GPU usage on AMD graphics processors. Plus there is better handling of media engines on newer AMD GPUs and a variety of other refinements for this GTK4+Rust-written system monitoring app.