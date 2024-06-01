GNOME Seeing Much Work On Their "Setup" OEM Style Installer, Key Rack & oo7

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

GNOME developers continue to be very busy with a variety of initiatives thanks to the Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) financing as well as other general development efforts as they work their way toward GNOME 47 in September.This Week In GNOME is out with their newest summary of all the interesting GNOME changes to recently materialize. Below is a look at some of the most interesting work for GNOME this week.First up, Key Rack continues taking shape as a new application for managing desktop secrets and serving as a replacement to GNOME's Sea Horse program. Key Rack now has localization support, continuous integration (CI) support, the ability to add passwords to the keyring, both keys and keyrings/apps can now be searched, Flatpak File Monitor capabilities, and other enhancements.GNOME's oo7 has also been seeing work as a new secret service provider to ultimately replace gnome-keyring and libsecret. GNOME's oo7 is still seeing more functionality added to make it more capable.GNOME's "Setup" is also seeing work thanks to the Sovereign Tech Fund. GNOME Setup is a new OEM-style installer for image-based operating systems. Setup now has a end-user license agreement (EULA) page implementation and other improvements. Here's a look at their example EULA page they shared for the current Setup utility: