GNOME's Wild Week From Leadership Change To More STF-Driven Improvements

This Week in GNOME is out with their latest issue to highlight all of the interesting work that has taken place over the past seven days in the GNOME camp.

It's been quite a busy week in the GNOME world in preparing for GUADEC, the GNOME Foundation Executive Director stepping down, and lots of interesting technical achievements -- in part thanks to Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) funding for various initiatives. Some of the highlights for the week that were shared by This Week in GNOME include:

- Work on the Nautilus file chooser portal has wrapped up.

- The XDG-Spec proposal for App Intents has been revived. The aim here is for preference ordering for applications implementing the same intents. An intent in this context is an application providing a certain type of functionality such as a calculator or file manager.The Intent-Apps spec is derived from the MIME-Apps spec.

- The new Key Rack app that hopes to replace Seahorse has added the ability to change the keyring password as well as UI / keyboard accessibility improvements.

- Continued progress on USB Portals support.

- A merge request has been opened for a more adaptive GNOME Shell overview for small monitors/displays.

- Sysext-utils is a new project started by Codethink in collaboration with GNOME Foundation and STF funding to make it easier to build and test system components on immutable operating systems.

- GNOME has started a reward vulnerability reports and fixes program for €500 to €10,000 depending on criticality.

- Libadwaita has added a new spinner widget.

- The support for transforming sRGB to HDR outputs has landed.

- Showtime is now available on Flathub as a modern GNOME-oriented video player that hopes to replace GNOME Videos.

- Holly Million is stepping down as the GNOME Foundation Executive Director.

See This Week in GNOME for the latest details on these interesting changes and other accomplishments in working toward the GNOME 47 release due out in September.
