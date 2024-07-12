GNOME Foundation Executive Director Departing After Less Than One Year
It was just announced at the end of last year that Holly Million was named as the GNOME Foundation Executive Director. After a little more than a half-year, this previous outsider to GNOME announced she will be stepping down from her post. A new interim executive director will be starting while the search begins for a permanent replacement.
Holly Million was named the GNOME Foundation Executive Director in late October. Part of her focus was going to be on helping the GNOME Foundation attain more funding. But coming today as a surprise, she will be departing her role with GNOME effective the end of July. She is stepping down on the basis of pursuing a PhD in psychology and dedicating herself to her own private practice.
Richard Littauer as organizer of SustainOSS and CURIOSS is stepping in as the interim Executive Director. The GNOME Foundation Board of Directors will soon begin their search process to find a new permanent Executive Director.
More details on this change via the GNOME Foundation site.
30 Comments