GNOME Foundation Names A New Executive Director

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 17 October 2023 at 01:50 PM EDT. 16 Comments
GNOME
The GNOME Foundation has named a new Executive Director for overseeing the foundation responsible for this leading open-source desktop environment.

Since August the GNOME Foundation had been accepting applications for a new Executive Director to oversee this non-profit organization/ They announced this afternoon they have hired Holly Million for this executive director role. The name may not ring a bell for open-source/Linux enthusiasts with her background in non-profit management, particularly around artists and film making. She previously though did serve as an executive director for an open-source biotech non-profit, experienced in non-profit fundraising, and is Stanford and Harvard educated.
"Holly brings three decades of invaluable experience in nonprofit management, having served as a consultant, director of development, executive director, and board member for numerous organizations. Notably, she founded the nonprofit organization Artists United, dedicated to empowering individual artists and fostering collaboration across artistic disciplines for the collective good. Additionally, Holly served as the Executive Director of the BioBricks Foundation, an international, open-source biotechnology nonprofit.

Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University. Her academic background, combined with her extensive professional journey, equips her with a unique perspective that will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of the GNOME Foundation."

More details for those interested on Holly Million becoming the GNOME Foundation Executive Director via the press release today at foundation.gnome.org.
16 Comments
Related News
Another Bug Found That Limits GNOME's Performance For Secondary GPU Setups
GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support
GNOME's VTE Seeing Improvements For Faster Terminal Performance
New GNOME Code Speeds Up Performance For NVIDIA Proprietary Driver Multi-Monitor
Dynamic Triple Buffering Patch Updated For GNOME 45
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support
Unplugging Logitech USB Receivers Has Been Causing The Linux Kernel To Crash
Curl Preps For "Probably The Worst Curl Security Flaw In A Long Time"
Linux Looks Toward Dropping Very Old WiFi Drivers
Google Proposes New mseal() Memory Sealing Syscall For Linux
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
Mozilla Might Finally Enable Firefox's Wayland Backend Soon