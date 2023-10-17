GNOME Foundation Names A New Executive Director
The GNOME Foundation has named a new Executive Director for overseeing the foundation responsible for this leading open-source desktop environment.
Since August the GNOME Foundation had been accepting applications for a new Executive Director to oversee this non-profit organization/ They announced this afternoon they have hired Holly Million for this executive director role. The name may not ring a bell for open-source/Linux enthusiasts with her background in non-profit management, particularly around artists and film making. She previously though did serve as an executive director for an open-source biotech non-profit, experienced in non-profit fundraising, and is Stanford and Harvard educated.
"Holly brings three decades of invaluable experience in nonprofit management, having served as a consultant, director of development, executive director, and board member for numerous organizations. Notably, she founded the nonprofit organization Artists United, dedicated to empowering individual artists and fostering collaboration across artistic disciplines for the collective good. Additionally, Holly served as the Executive Director of the BioBricks Foundation, an international, open-source biotechnology nonprofit.
Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University. Her academic background, combined with her extensive professional journey, equips her with a unique perspective that will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of the GNOME Foundation."
More details for those interested on Holly Million becoming the GNOME Foundation Executive Director via the press release today at foundation.gnome.org.
