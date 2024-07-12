GTK 4.16 To Feature More Graphics Offloading Improvements
Over the past year there have been a lot of GTK4 graphics offload improvements including work on its Vulkan renderer. Another round of graphics offload improvements have been recently wrapped up for this open-source toolkit.
GTK developer Matthias Clasen is out with a new blog post outlining further work on graphics offloading within this toolkit. First of all, GTK is now able to pass display orientation transformations and the like for flipped or rotated textures as offloadable.
With Mesa drivers and their OpenGL extensions for exporting textures as DMA-BUFs, GTK is now making use of that to enable offloading for OpenGL textures.
This latest GTK offloading work should be found in the upcoming GTK 4.16 toolkit release. More details on these latest enhancements via the GTK blog.
