Zrythm 1.0 RC1 Available For Testing As Great Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Since going beta in 2020, the Zrythm open-source digital audio workstation software has been inching its way toward a v1.0 release. On Saturday marked the release of v1.0.0-rc.1 as a release candidate for the upcoming v1.0 release of this GTK-based digital audio workstation (DAW) software.
Following an RC0 release earlier this month, Zrythm 1.0 RC1 made it out on Saturday. This new release candidate adds a Windows UWP "RtMidi" MIDI back-end, drops some now unused dependencies, and has various other alterations and fixes.
Those wanting to download the Zrythm 1.0 release candidate for Linux, Windows, and macOS systems can do so via GitHub. Those learning about the Zrythm digital audio workstation for the first time can learn more on this open-source project at Zrythm.org.
