Linux 6.13 SoundWire Preps DisCo 2.0 Support
The SoundWire subsystem updates were sent out today for the Linux 6.13 kernel. This cycle brings new AMD driver support as well as supporting the MIPI DisCo 2.0 specification.
MIPI's DisCo is their specification for SoundWire around Discovery and Configuration (DisCo) of MIPI SoundWire devices. This discovery and configuration mechanism is an ACPI-based architecture for enumerating controllers, buses, and devices in compliant with the MIPI Alliance specifications.
There are also MIPI DisCo specifications for I3C, imaging, and NIDnT while this Linux 6.13 work is just around the SoundWire support with integration for the likes of amplifiers, microphones, and audio codecs across a range of devices from smartphones to PCs and automobiles. With Linux 6.13 the necessary bits are in place for supporting new properties of the DisCo 2.0 specification. There is also partial support for MIPI DisCo for SoundWire 2.1 as the latest version of the specification. Those wanting to learn more about MIPI DiSCo in general can do so via MIPI.org.
In addition to SoundWire supporting the 2.0 DisCo specification in Linux 6.13, the pull request also has AMD driver updates for supporting the Audio Co-Processor (ACP) v6.3 IP. Plus soft reset support for the Cadence SoundWire driver. The full list of SoundWire patches for those interested via this pull request.
