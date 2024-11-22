New Sound Hardware Support In Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 November 2024 at 06:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
SUSE engineer and sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai has submitted all of the sound driver updates for the Linux 6.13 kernel.

Takashi describes the sound/audio code changes for Linux 6.13 as "a relatively calm cycle" but still there is some new hardware enablement worth mentioning. In addition to the usual Intel Sound Open Firmware (SOF), AMD, and SoundWire updates routine to each cycle, some new stand-out hardware support includes:
"Support for Allwinner H616, AMD ACP 6.3 systems, AWInic AW88081, Cirrus Logic CS32L84, Everest ES8328, Iron Devices SMA1307, Longsoon I2S, NeoFidelity NTP8918 and NTP8835, Philips UDA1342, Qualcomm SM8750, RealTek RT721, and ST Microelectronics STM32MP25"

The AMD Audio Co-Processor (ACP) 6.3 support is for SoundWire machines with the RT711, RT714, RT1316 and RT722 codecs on ACP 6.3 platforms for the legacy stack without a DSP. The ACP 6.3 IP block goes back to the AMD Ryzen 7040 "Phoenix" series laptop SoCs.

The RealTek RT721 SDCA codec driver is also worth pointing out along with the Qualcomm SM8750 for the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Another new addition as well is the Allwinner H616 SoC given that's found in some low-cost SBCs like the Orange Pi Zero 2.

The full list of sound driver updates for Linux 6.13 via this pull request that as of Thursday was merged to Linux Git.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Lands VVC VA-API Hardware Decoding Into FFmpeg
SVT-AV1 2.3 Brings More Performance Improvements: AVX-512 & LTO By Default, More Tuning
FFmpeg 7.1 Released With VVC Decoder Promoted To Stable, Vulkan H.264/H.265 Encode
Sound Open Firmware 2.11 Adds AMD ACP 7.0 Strix Point & Intel Panther Lake Support
Linux 6.12 Adding HDMI CEC Driver For A 4K HDMI Splitter/Amplifier
FFmpeg Merges Implicit DRM Synchronization For Vulkan
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System