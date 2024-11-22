New Sound Hardware Support In Linux 6.13
SUSE engineer and sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai has submitted all of the sound driver updates for the Linux 6.13 kernel.
Takashi describes the sound/audio code changes for Linux 6.13 as "a relatively calm cycle" but still there is some new hardware enablement worth mentioning. In addition to the usual Intel Sound Open Firmware (SOF), AMD, and SoundWire updates routine to each cycle, some new stand-out hardware support includes:
"Support for Allwinner H616, AMD ACP 6.3 systems, AWInic AW88081, Cirrus Logic CS32L84, Everest ES8328, Iron Devices SMA1307, Longsoon I2S, NeoFidelity NTP8918 and NTP8835, Philips UDA1342, Qualcomm SM8750, RealTek RT721, and ST Microelectronics STM32MP25"
The AMD Audio Co-Processor (ACP) 6.3 support is for SoundWire machines with the RT711, RT714, RT1316 and RT722 codecs on ACP 6.3 platforms for the legacy stack without a DSP. The ACP 6.3 IP block goes back to the AMD Ryzen 7040 "Phoenix" series laptop SoCs.
The RealTek RT721 SDCA codec driver is also worth pointing out along with the Qualcomm SM8750 for the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Another new addition as well is the Allwinner H616 SoC given that's found in some low-cost SBCs like the Orange Pi Zero 2.
The full list of sound driver updates for Linux 6.13 via this pull request that as of Thursday was merged to Linux Git.
