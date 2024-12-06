OBS Studio 31.0 Released With New Features For Screen Recording & Screencasting

OBS Studio 31.0 was released this evening as the newest feature update to this open-source, cross-platform software for live streaming and desktop screen recording purposes. OBS Studio remains a leading choice across operating systems for screen recording, game livestreaming, and similar purposes while the new v31.0 release tacks on even more features.

The OBS Studio 31.0 release adds support for the NVIDIA Blur Filter and NVIDIA Background Blur functionality for those running with the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack. OBS Studio 31.0 also adds preview scrollbars and a zoom/scale indicator, Amazon IVS service integration, and enables first-party YouTube Chat features.

The OBS Studio 31.0 release also adds Intel QuickSync Video (QSV) AV1 screen capturing coding support. The OBS Studio 31.0 release is rounded out by updating its contained Chromium CEF build, improved screensaver inhibit for the Linux Flatpak build, and a variety of Linux fixes.

Downloads and more details on all of the changes in the OBS Studio 31.0 screen recording software update via GitHub.
