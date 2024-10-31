SVT-AV1 2.3 Brings More Performance Improvements: AVX-512 & LTO By Default, More Tuning
SVT-AV1 2.3 is now available as the newest feature release to this leading open-source AV1 encoder. With SVT-AV1 2.3 there are yet more performance improvements.
SVT-AV1 2.3 was released yesterday and while it's already the fastest AV1 encoder around, the new version brings yet more improvements for squeezing out additional performance for CPU-based AV1 coding. The prominent highlights include:
- NEW FAST DECODE MODE
- New fast-decode (2) to allow for an average AV1 software cycle reduction of 25-50% vs fast-decode 0 with a 1-3% BD-Rate loss across the presets
- Improved fast-decode (1) option to increase its AV1 software cycle reduction by ~10% while maintaining the same quality levels
- Improved --lp settings for high resolutions, with CRF gaining a ~4% improvement in speed and VBR gaining ~15%
- Further Arm-based optimizations improving the efficiency of previously written Arm-neon implementations by an average of 30%.
- Address speed regressions for high resolutions first pass encode by tuning the threading parameters, with 1080p showing the biggest gains
- Enabled AVX512 by default in cmake allowing for ~2-4% speedup
- Enabled LTO by default if using a new enough compiler
The benchmarks shown in this release announcement highlight the very significant performance uplift over the prior release:
SVT-AV1 2.3 can be downloaded via the project's GitLab. I'll be working on some new SVT-AV1 benchmarks shortly for different CPUs.
