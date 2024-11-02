Intel Lands VVC VA-API Hardware Decoding Into FFmpeg
Intel has integrated VVC VA-API hardware accelerated decoding support into the widely-used FFmpeg multimedia library.
With the new Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" laptop SoCs featuring VVC/H.266 video acceleration, Intel engineers have went beyond just providing the driver support to also ensuring prominent open-source software can leverage this new functionality.
Intel previously added Versatile Video Coding (VVC) support to VA-API as the Video Acceleration API. Their open-source media driver supports VVC decode with Lunar Lake. And now we're beginning to see patches for popular open-source software to support making use of VVC VA-API when dealing with said content.
Merged yesterday to FFmpeg Git by Intel's Fei Wang was vvc_dec for a hardware decode API. That was immediately followed by the commit adding the VVC decoder for VA-API. The VVC VA-API decoder is now all in place for the next FFmpeg release or those using this multimedia library via Git.
It's great as always seeing Intel's community open-source contributions that routinely go beyond providing just the hardware driver support but ensuring the Linux/OSS ecosystem is ready to make use of new hardware features.
