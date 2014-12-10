FFmpeg Git Continues Landing A Number Of Vulkan Video Enhancements

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 29 November 2024 at 06:34 AM EST. 7 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
A number of Vulkan Video enhancements landed this week in FFmpeg Git thanks to open-source developer Lynne that has been advancing the Vulkan Video encode/decode capabilities in this widely-used multimedia library.

There have been a number of Vulkan Video patches landing this week in FFmpeg Git ahead of the project's next release.

Among the interesting patches have been ffv1enc_vulkan: switch to receive_packet that now allow the encoder to fully saturate all queues of the GPU. Lynne noted it's "giving a good 10% in certain cases and resolutions." That commit also provides for better error resilience on Vulkan allocation failures.

There is also adding AV_PIX_FMT_GBRAP10/12/14 format support and AV_PIX_FMT_GBRP12/14/16. Plus other changes like limiting parallelism based on vRAM and fixes.

FFmpeg Vulkan patches


See the latest FFmpeg commits for more details on the latest changes hitting this free software multimedia library. Aside from the ongoing Vulkan Video improvements, the latest FFmpeg Git code also has working H.266/VVC VA-API decoding, a RealVideo 6.0 decoder, and deprecates the OpenMAX encoders.
7 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.13 SoundWire Preps DisCo 2.0 Support
New Sound Hardware Support In Linux 6.13
Intel Lands VVC VA-API Hardware Decoding Into FFmpeg
SVT-AV1 2.3 Brings More Performance Improvements: AVX-512 & LTO By Default, More Tuning
FFmpeg 7.1 Released With VVC Decoder Promoted To Stable, Vulkan H.264/H.265 Encode
Sound Open Firmware 2.11 Adds AMD ACP 7.0 Strix Point & Intel Panther Lake Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
9elements Takes Over Intel 1st Gen Xeon Scalable "Skylake" Support Within Coreboot
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Microsoft Continues "Demikernel" Development LibOS For Kernel-Bypass I/O
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13