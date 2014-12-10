FFmpeg Git Continues Landing A Number Of Vulkan Video Enhancements
A number of Vulkan Video enhancements landed this week in FFmpeg Git thanks to open-source developer Lynne that has been advancing the Vulkan Video encode/decode capabilities in this widely-used multimedia library.
There have been a number of Vulkan Video patches landing this week in FFmpeg Git ahead of the project's next release.
Among the interesting patches have been ffv1enc_vulkan: switch to receive_packet that now allow the encoder to fully saturate all queues of the GPU. Lynne noted it's "giving a good 10% in certain cases and resolutions." That commit also provides for better error resilience on Vulkan allocation failures.
There is also adding AV_PIX_FMT_GBRAP10/12/14 format support and AV_PIX_FMT_GBRP12/14/16. Plus other changes like limiting parallelism based on vRAM and fixes.
See the latest FFmpeg commits for more details on the latest changes hitting this free software multimedia library. Aside from the ongoing Vulkan Video improvements, the latest FFmpeg Git code also has working H.266/VVC VA-API decoding, a RealVideo 6.0 decoder, and deprecates the OpenMAX encoders.
