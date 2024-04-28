Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
More AMDGPU Driver Code For Linux 6.10 Brings MES Updates, FreeSync Fixes
Given we're getting late in the Linux 6.9 cycle, most of this new feature code for Linux 6.10 is rather bug fixes. There are some fixes for some of the newer hardware IP blocks, a notice is now printed for GPUs where OverDrive overclocking is not supported to make that more clear, VPE video fixes, FreeSync fixes, GPU reset fixes, a fix for vRAM memory accounting, and more.
Also notable with this pull are several updates around the Micro-Engine Scheduler (MES) support. There are MES fixes plus initial support for being able to map kernel queues via MES. AMD's MES has been in the news recently with MES documentation followed by code expected to happen starting around late May following recent frustrations around the MES firmware being raised by Tiny Corp.
This latest pull also adds SQ watchpoint support for GFX10 with the AMDKFD compute driver as well as that "Kernel Fusion Driver" seeing an mGPU fix, vRAM accounting for SVM migrations, and more.
amdgpu:
- Misc code cleanups and refactors
- Support setting reset method at runtime
- Report OD status
- SMU 14.0.1 fixes
- SDMA 4.4.2 fixes
- VPE fixes
- MES fixes
- Update BO eviction priorities
- UMSCH fixes
- Reset fixes
- Freesync fixes
- GFXIP 9.4.3 fixes
- SDMA 5.2 fixes
- MES UAF fix
- RAS updates
- Devcoredump updates for dumping IP state
- DSC fixes
- JPEG fix
- Fix VRAM memory accounting
- VCN 5.0 fixes
- MES fixes
- UMC 12.0 updates
- Modify contiguous flags handling
- Initial support for mapping kernel queues via MES
amdkfd:
- Fix rescheduling of restore worker
- VRAM accounting for SVM migrations
- mGPU fix
- Enable SQ watchpoint for gfx10
See this mailing list post for the latest batch of AMD kernel graphics driver changes queuing up for Linux 6.10.