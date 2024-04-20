AMD Sends In More Kernel Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 April 2024 at 06:21 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Following last week's AMDGPU pull to DRM-Next preparing more next-gen GPU support and other updates for the upcoming Linux 6.10 merge window, another batch of feature changes were sent out on Friday ahead of this next kernel cycle.

This week's set of AMDGPU kernel graphics driver updates for Linux 6.10 include enabling the SMU 14.0.2 IP block, various DC display fixes, more SR-IOV fixes, several AMDKFD kernel compute driver fixes, and other low-level code work.
amdgpu:
- DC resource allocation logic updates
- DC IPS fixes
- DC YUV fixes
- DMCUB fixes
- DML2 fixes
- Devcoredump updates
- USB-C DSC fix
- Misc display code cleanups
- PSR fixes
- MES timeout fix
- RAS updates
- UAF fix in VA IOCTL
- Fix visible VRAM handling during faults
- Fix IP discovery handling during PCI rescans
- Misc code cleanups
- PSP 14 updates
- More runtime PM code rework
- SMU 14.0.2 support
- GPUVM page fault redirection to secondary IH rings for IH 6.x
- Suspend/resume fixes
- SR-IOV fixes

amdkfd:
- Fix eviction fence handling
- Fix leak in GPU memory allocation failure case
- DMABuf import handling fix

radeon:
- Silence UBSAN warnings related to flexible arrays

The full set of patches for this week's AMDGPU DRM-Next changes for Linux 6.10 can be found via the dri-devel list.
