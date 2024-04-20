Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Sends In More Kernel Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.10
This week's set of AMDGPU kernel graphics driver updates for Linux 6.10 include enabling the SMU 14.0.2 IP block, various DC display fixes, more SR-IOV fixes, several AMDKFD kernel compute driver fixes, and other low-level code work.
amdgpu:
- DC resource allocation logic updates
- DC IPS fixes
- DC YUV fixes
- DMCUB fixes
- DML2 fixes
- Devcoredump updates
- USB-C DSC fix
- Misc display code cleanups
- PSR fixes
- MES timeout fix
- RAS updates
- UAF fix in VA IOCTL
- Fix visible VRAM handling during faults
- Fix IP discovery handling during PCI rescans
- Misc code cleanups
- PSP 14 updates
- More runtime PM code rework
- SMU 14.0.2 support
- GPUVM page fault redirection to secondary IH rings for IH 6.x
- Suspend/resume fixes
- SR-IOV fixes
amdkfd:
- Fix eviction fence handling
- Fix leak in GPU memory allocation failure case
- DMABuf import handling fix
radeon:
- Silence UBSAN warnings related to flexible arrays
The full set of patches for this week's AMDGPU DRM-Next changes for Linux 6.10 can be found via the dri-devel list.