Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.9-rc6 Released With This Kernel Looking "Pretty Normal"
So far things are looking good this cycle with Linus Torvalds commenting in the 6.9-rc6 announcement:
"Things continue to look pretty normal, and nothing here really stands out. The biggest single change that stands out in the diffstat is literally a documentation update, everything else looks pretty small and spread out.
We have the usual driver updates (mainly networking and gpu but some updates elsewhere), some filesystem updates (mainly smb, bcachefs, nfsd reverts, and some ntfs compat updates), and misc other fixes all over - wifi fixes, arm dts fixlets, yadda yadda."
Among the fixes landing this week were correcting the default CPU security mitigations for non-x86 architectures following a regression a few weeks ago, more AMD Zen 5 CPU models now being recognized, and more Bcachefs file-system fixes.
See the Linux 6.9 feature overview for a look at all the exciting changes coming in this May stable kernel debut. More Linux 6.9 kernel benchmarking is ongoing at Phoronix.