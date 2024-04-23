Bcachefs Sends In More Fixes For Linux 6.9: Recovery & Repair Issues Settling Down

Another week, another round of Bcachefs file-system fixes for the mainline Linux kernel.

The Bcachefs file-system driver has been working toward more robust recovery and repair support and in the weeks since the Linux 6.9 merge window has continued seeing many fixes land to the point of it being acknowledged by Linus Torvalds in the RC release announcements.

On Monday a new weekly batch of Bcachefs fixes were submitted ahead of Linux 6.9-rc6 due out next Sunday. With this round, Bcachefs maintainer Kent Overstreet is hoping all of the recovery and repair issues are settling down. He noted in the latest pull request:
"Nothing too crazy in this one, and it looks like (fingers crossed) the recovery and repair issues are settling down - although there's going to be a long tail there, as we've still yet to really ramp up on error injection or syzbot.

For users - if anyone is seeing bugs that impact filesystem availability, make sure you're reporting those and be noisy about it; all the non critical stuff should be reported too, but are lower priority for now."

Bcachefs remains an experimental file-system within the mainline kernel but has shown much promise around its features and functionality. These latest repair and recovery improvements were merged to Git overnight.
