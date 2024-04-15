More Bcachefs Fixes & Recovery Improvements Land In Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 15 April 2024 at 04:54 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The Bcachefs fixes continue to come in on the heavier side for the in-development Linux 6.9 kernel.

Last week Bcachefs was working on completing its repair code for robust recovery and this newest pull request today has additional Bcachefs recovery work. There are several recovery fixes as part of today's update. The recovery fixes are around a deadlock in the recovery mode, correctly carrying out btree node merges when needed, fixing a failure to go read-write when the superblock indicates recovery passes are needed, and other fixes.

15 April bcachefs pull


Today's pull also has a new on-disk format feature of a bitmap of regions that ever had btree nodes to help with the btree node scan tool. Plus there are a few other fixes as well.

See this Git merge for more details on the latest round of Bcachefs fixes being mainlined.
