XFS Real-Time Enables FITRIM Support With Linux 6.11
The XFS file-system updates have been merged for the in-development Linux 6.11 kernel.
While XFS itself has supported TRIM/DISCARD for the past decade, only now with the Linux 6.11 kernel is the FITRIM ioctl for batched discard being wired up for XFS' real-time device support. When making use of XFS real-time sub-volume support "XFS_RT", FITRIM for discard is now correctly wired up with the Linux 6.11 kernel. Darrick Wong explained batch on the patch series implementing it:
"One thing that's been missing for a long time is the ability to tell underlying storage that it can unmap the unused space on the realtime device. This short series exposes this functionality through FITRIM. Callers that want ranged FITRIM should be aware that the realtime space exists in the offset range after the data device. However, it is anticipated that most callers pass in offset=0 len=-1ULL and will not notice or care."
The XFS changes in Linux 6.11 also include adding byte-based grant head log reservation tracking, various code clean-ups, and other fixes. More details for those interested via the XFS merge.
Add A Comment