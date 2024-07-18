XFS Real-Time Enables FITRIM Support With Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 July 2024 at 06:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
The XFS file-system updates have been merged for the in-development Linux 6.11 kernel.

While XFS itself has supported TRIM/DISCARD for the past decade, only now with the Linux 6.11 kernel is the FITRIM ioctl for batched discard being wired up for XFS' real-time device support. When making use of XFS real-time sub-volume support "XFS_RT", FITRIM for discard is now correctly wired up with the Linux 6.11 kernel. Darrick Wong explained batch on the patch series implementing it:
"One thing that's been missing for a long time is the ability to tell underlying storage that it can unmap the unused space on the realtime device. This short series exposes this functionality through FITRIM. Callers that want ranged FITRIM should be aware that the realtime space exists in the offset range after the data device. However, it is anticipated that most callers pass in offset=0 len=-1ULL and will not notice or care."

The XFS changes in Linux 6.11 also include adding byte-based grant head log reservation tracking, various code clean-ups, and other fixes. More details for those interested via the XFS merge.
Add A Comment
Related News
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linux 6.11 Adds Support For Rust-Based Block Drivers & Atomic Writes
Bcachefs For Linux 6.11 Landing Disk Accounting Rewrite & Self-Healing On Read I/O Error
Linux 6.11 To Introduce Block Atomic Writes - Including NVMe & SCSI Support
Linux 6.11 Likely To Land DM-Verity Multi-Buffer Hashing For Big Speed Boost
Multi-Grain Timestamps Revived For Linux File-Systems
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
AMD Has A Crucial Linux Optimization Coming To Lower Power Use During Video Playback
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users
The State Of Text Rendering 2024 & The Future Of The Stack With Rust
GNOME Foundation Executive Director Departing After Less Than One Year
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs