Linux 6.11 Adds Support For Rust-Based Block Drivers & Atomic Writes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 16 July 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
Jens Axboe has seen all of the block subsystem and IO_uring changes already mainlined for the in-development Linux 6.11 kernel.

As previously covered on Phoronix, the block changes for Linux 6.11 introduce the notion of atomic writes for block devices and have been wired up for both SCSI and NVMe storage. Separately there are also XFS file-system patches so far for making use of atomic writes.

Also notable with the block updates for Linux 6.11 is having basic support now for block drivers written in the Rust programming language. The necessary abstractions and kernel integration is in place to enable Rust-based block drivers. For the moment just a Rust "null_blk" block driver has been written for demonstration purposes and to exercise the interfaces.

NVMe SSDs


Other block work for Linux 6.11 includes enhancing the NVMe support to include target DebugFS support, PCIe subsystem reset enhancements, queue-depth multi-path policy handling, authentication error fixes, and device initialization memory leak fixes.

The block pull request also has block integrity improvements, IO priority information now within block trace points, and other fixes.

The IO_uring merge for Linux 6.11 meanwhile brings minor improvements and clean-ups/fixes.
1 Comment
Related News
Bcachefs For Linux 6.11 Landing Disk Accounting Rewrite & Self-Healing On Read I/O Error
Linux 6.11 To Introduce Block Atomic Writes - Including NVMe & SCSI Support
Linux 6.11 Likely To Land DM-Verity Multi-Buffer Hashing For Big Speed Boost
Multi-Grain Timestamps Revived For Linux File-Systems
Bcachefs Making Tiny Steps Toward Full Self-Healing Capabilities
The JFS File-System Remains In Sad Shape With The Upstream Linux Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
AMD Has A Crucial Linux Optimization Coming To Lower Power Use During Video Playback
AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users
The State Of Text Rendering 2024 & The Future Of The Stack With Rust
Experimental Code Gets Open-Source Mesa RADV Vulkan Driver Running On Windows
GNOME Foundation Executive Director Departing After Less Than One Year