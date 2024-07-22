NTFS Driver For Linux 6.11 Prepares FileAttr Support, Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 July 2024 at 06:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
Konstantin Komarov with Paragon Software has prepared the latest patches for the NTFS3 kernel driver that is providing the modern NTFS read/write file-system support on Linux systems.

The NTFS3 updates mostly consist of bug fixes these days with this Microsoft NTFS file-system support in rather good shape. There are a handful of different bug fixes in the NTFS3 driver code for Linux 6.11 along with refactoring of its legacy NTFS support and other code improvements.

The lone new feature for the NTFS3 driver with Linux 6.11 is plumbing FileAttr support so that the chattr command works with NTFS3 for changing file attributes. With this initial NTFS3 implementation, FileAttr is working for compressed and immutable attribute types.

chattr man page


Besides the FileAttr support for NTFS3 in Linux 6.11, it's a fairly basic pull request of new material for this next Linux kernel release.
Add A Comment
Related News
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
XFS Real-Time Enables FITRIM Support With Linux 6.11
Linux 6.11 Adds Support For Rust-Based Block Drivers & Atomic Writes
Bcachefs For Linux 6.11 Landing Disk Accounting Rewrite & Self-Healing On Read I/O Error
Linux 6.11 To Introduce Block Atomic Writes - Including NVMe & SCSI Support
Linux 6.11 Likely To Land DM-Verity Multi-Buffer Hashing For Big Speed Boost
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
Linux 6.11 To Allow Tightening Of /proc/[pid]/mem Access For Better Security