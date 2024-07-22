NTFS Driver For Linux 6.11 Prepares FileAttr Support, Bug Fixes

Konstantin Komarov with Paragon Software has prepared the latest patches for the NTFS3 kernel driver that is providing the modern NTFS read/write file-system support on Linux systems.The NTFS3 updates mostly consist of bug fixes these days with this Microsoft NTFS file-system support in rather good shape. There are a handful of different bug fixes in the NTFS3 driver code for Linux 6.11 along with refactoring of its legacy NTFS support and other code improvements.The lone new feature for the NTFS3 driver with Linux 6.11 is plumbing FileAttr support so that the chattr command works with NTFS3 for changing file attributes. With this initial NTFS3 implementation, FileAttr is working for compressed and immutable attribute types.

Besides the FileAttr support for NTFS3 in Linux 6.11, it's a fairly basic pull request of new material for this next Linux kernel release.