F2FS, exFAT & Btrfs File-System Changes In Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 24 July 2024 at 08:45 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
While not as notable as the nice EXT4 performance optimization making it into Linux 6.11 or features like XFS real-time FITRIM and self-healing Bcachefs on read I/O errors, the Bcachefs, F2FS, and Btrfs file-systems saw smaller updates for the Linux 6.11 kernel cycle.

The F2FS pull request was sent out on Tuesday. F2FS this cycle adds FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH support, similar to EXT4's FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH in Linux 6.10. F2FS also now enables ATGC dynamically in some cases and has various bug fixes and smaller improvements.

With the exFAT driver changes merged last week there is a deadlock fix and then introducing support for IDMAPPED mounts.

The Btrfs changes were a bit heavier and included improvements to the background block group reclaim, automatically dropping the QGROUP of deleted subvolumes, mount option updates with "rescue=" mode improvements, memory allocation optimizations, and other improvements.

Hopefully for Linux 6.11 I'll finally have the time for carrying out a fresh Linux file-system performance comparison.
