F2FS, exFAT & Btrfs File-System Changes In Linux 6.11
The F2FS pull request was sent out on Tuesday. F2FS this cycle adds FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH support, similar to EXT4's FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH in Linux 6.10. F2FS also now enables ATGC dynamically in some cases and has various bug fixes and smaller improvements.
With the exFAT driver changes merged last week there is a deadlock fix and then introducing support for IDMAPPED mounts.
The Btrfs changes were a bit heavier and included improvements to the background block group reclaim, automatically dropping the QGROUP of deleted subvolumes, mount option updates with "rescue=" mode improvements, memory allocation optimizations, and other improvements.
Hopefully for Linux 6.11 I'll finally have the time for carrying out a fresh Linux file-system performance comparison.