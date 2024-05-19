EXT4 In Linux 6.10 Adds FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH Support

While EROFS is seeing Zstd support and Bcachefs is seeing performance optimizations with the in-development Linux 6.10 kernel, over on the mature EXT4 file-system side the changes are mostly small. There are some minor changes, more folio conversion work, and also adding support for the FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH ioctl that has been seeing some standardization and adoption by the common Linux file-systems.

The FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH ioctl is for providing the sysfs sub-path of a file-system. The intent is to help in standardizing the exporting of sysfs data across file-systems in an agnostic manner. Surprisingly only with Linux 6.9 was FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH added for this standardization of finding the mounted file-system within the /sys/fs sysfs scope.

Kent Overstreet known for his work on the Bcachefs file-system, has been the one working on getting FS_IOC_GETFSSYSFSPATH enabled across file-systems. Besides EXT4, there have been patches for F2FS and other file-systems.

The EXT4 changes are rather small this cycle while those interested in the full list of patches can find them via this pull request that has already
